NPCI says fears over GST on merchant fee for big UPI payments ‘misplaced’

Fears that a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 18% on the fee merchants pay when they receive UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 will be “additional burden” on sellers are “misplaced”, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Tuesday as it looked to address concerns that accepting digital payment will become costlier for small shopkeepers and vendors.

Reiterating that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) as per the revised framework is only applicable on person-to-merchant UPI payments of over Rs 2,000, the NPCI said that these transactions only make up 4% of P2M payments. As such, 96% of UPI payments to sellers will not attract any merchant fee and therefore no GST.

For the 4% of transactions to merchants that are above Rs 2,000 and facing an MDR – and therefore a GST – the seller will not have to bear the additional tax cost as it can claim input tax credit. This means, the GST paid on the MDR can be adjusted against the tax to be paid on the sale of goods “in the same manner that input taxes are set off against output tax liability”.

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In most states, sellers of goods with an annual turnover of under Rs 40 lakh don’t have to register under GST. The threshold is Rs 20 lakh for service providers. Only those sellers who are registered under GST can claim input tax credit.

Further, small merchants who receive less than Rs 1 lakh per month as UPI payment are exempt from MDR and therefore do not have to pay GST.

“Hence, apprehensions that GST on MDR will impose an additional burden on merchants are misplaced. The overwhelming majority of UPI transactions and small merchants remain unaffected,” the NPCI said in a post on social media platform X.

Also Read | MDR charges announced: Who will pay how much for UPI transactions

A merchant facing an MDR of 0.4% on a UPI payment of Rs 10,000 will have to first pay a fee of Rs 40 and GST of Rs 7.2 on that Rs 40. For those categories of payments where the MDR is a flat Rs 5, the GST will be 90 paise.

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The NPCI’s statement comes after government sources clarified the same last week, although an official admitted that unregistered businesses who have an annual turnover of less than Rs 40 lakh but receive more than Rs 1 lakh every month as UPI payments may end up paying GST on payments of more than Rs 2,000. However, the official argued this would be a very small number of merchants and the matter can be “reasonably tackled by the GST Council”.

The MDR on UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 comes into effect from October 15. The GST Council is set to meet on October 7. The official did not say whether the matter will be discussed at the Council meeting.

Also Read | In appeal to Centre, Maharashtra petrol dealers seek UPI MDR exemption

According to experts, merchants should prioritise correctly capturing in their accounting books the GST charged on MDR.

“Small and Medium Enterprises in particular should review their accounting systems and reconciliation processes so that transaction-level MDR and the corresponding GST can be matched with bank and payment gateway statements,” said Dilip B Desai, Founder and Chairman of professional services firm DHC.