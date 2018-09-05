Nothing new in April 10 circular; NRIs allowed to invest up to 5 per cent: Subhash Chandra Garg

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said there is nothing new in the Sebi circular of April 10, which market players said could lead to outflow of billion. (Reuters/File Photo) Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said there is nothing new in the Sebi circular of April 10, which market players said could lead to outflow of billion. (Reuters/File Photo)

The finance ministry Tuesday said that non-resident Indians (NRIs) are permitted to invest up to 5 per cent in a single security, but they cannot simultaneously invest and manage funds.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said there is nothing new in the Sebi circular of April 10, which market players said could lead to outflow of $75 billion.

On April 10, Sebi issued a circular on enhancing KYC norms for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI). As per these norms, resident Indians, NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin, Overseas Citizens of India cannot be beneficial owner of a fund (or FPI) investing in India.

“It is preposterous and highly irresponsible to claim that 75 billion dollars of FPI investment will move out of the country because of SEBI’s circular issued in April 2018,” the Sebi statement issued Tuesday said.

“(The) April 10 circular has been put off to December. There is nothing in operation at the moment … why there is so much ado,” asked Garg. He said NRIs are permitted to invest in Indian securities with the limit of 5 per cent up to which they are permitted to invest in single securities. “If some NRI is a beneficial owner then that has been defined. If you have economic interest as well as you manage that is not permissible,” he said.

Stock markets fell for the fifth straight session Tuesday on sustained capital outflows by foreign funds after an investor lobby group named AMRI (Asset Managers Roundtable in India) flagged Monday the new Sebi KYC norms, if not amended, could lead to outflows of $75 billion from India, hurting the rupee and stocks.

The April circular of the regulator had asked FPIs to disclose name and address of the beneficial owner; whether they are acting alone or together through one or more natural persons as a group, tax residency jurisdiction, beneficial owner group’s percentage shareholding capital or profit ownership in the FPI.

