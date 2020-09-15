Not the right time to regulate OTTs, should wait and watch: Trai

While Trai had already issued its recommendations on the net neutrality, pricing, security and other privacy parameters, it was yet to issue its recommendations on a regulatory framework for OTTs. (File)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday said the over-the-top (OTT) services should be left to themselves for now and that the ‘market forces’ should be allowed to respond without any regulatory interventions. These apps and the market development of OTT apps should, however, be monitored and “intervention as felt necessary” could be done at a later stage, the regulator said.

In March 2016, the Department of Telecommunications asked Trai for its recommendations on net neutrality, security and privacy, and a regulatory framework for OTT services.

While Trai had already issued its recommendations on the net neutrality, pricing, security and other privacy parameters, it was yet to issue its recommendations on a regulatory framework for OTTs. However, since the OTT market is in a very nascent stage worldwide, the domestic regulator, in line with the suggestion of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) decided against any intervention for now.

“Imposition of any requirements to cater to get the details of communication in an intelligible form or clear text would either lead to change in the entire architecture of such OTT services which might not provide same level of protection as offered today or would require to introduce provisions which may make the agents involved in the communication vulnerable to unlawful actors,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.