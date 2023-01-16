scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Norwegian Climate Investment Fund invests Rs 500 cr in SAEL

SAEL, which is an emerging renewable company with presence across solar and agri waste to energy projects, has developed a business model where crop residues are used as fuel in waste-to-energy projects.

Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, Norfund, SAEL, Investment Fund, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsThe new Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, managed by Norfund, announced at an event in New Delhi on 15 January that it is now investing equity in SAEL.
Listen to this article
Norwegian Climate Investment Fund invests Rs 500 cr in SAEL
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The new Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, managed by Norfund, is investing about Rs 500 crore in equity in SAEL, an Indian solar and agri waste-to-energy company. The investment will contribute to avoiding more than 2.8 million tons of CO2 emissions and improving air quality by reducing stubble burning, according to an official statement.

SAEL, which is an emerging renewable company with presence across solar and agri waste to energy projects, has developed a business model where crop residues are used as fuel in waste-to-energy projects. SAEL currently has more than 20 projects both operating and under construction in solar and agri waste to energy space

The new Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, managed by Norfund, announced at an event in New Delhi on 15 January that it is now investing equity in SAEL. The goal is to support the company’s ambition to grow its portfolio to 3GW over the next five years by adding 100MW of new biomass and 400MW of new solar capacity annually in addition to its existing portfolio of 600 MW.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 00:02 IST
Next Story

Gujarat poll result implies Modi will be re-elected PM in 2024, says Shah

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close