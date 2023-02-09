scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Norway wealth fund has sold its stakes in Adani companies

The $1.35 trillion fund at the end of 2022 held stakes in Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Adani Green Energy.

adani hindenburg rowNorway's sovereign wealth fund at the end of 2022 held a stake in Adani Total worth $83.6 million, a stake in Adani Ports worth $63.4 million and a stake in Adani Green Energy of $52.7 million. (File image)
Listen to this article
Norway wealth fund has sold its stakes in Adani companies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has sold its stakes in three Adani Group companies worth just over $200 million since the start of the year, the world’s largest stock investor said on Thursday.

The $1.35 trillion fund at the end of 2022 held stakes in Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Adani Green Energy.

Also Read |France’s Total puts hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold pending clarity on allegation

“Since year-end, we have further reduced in Adani companies. We have no exposure left,” Christopher Wright, the fund’s head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

“We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks,” he said.
Adani’s seven main Indian-listed stocks have plunged by some $110 billion after a scathing Jan. 24 report by US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund at the end of 2022 held a stake in Adani Total worth $83.6 million, a stake in Adani Ports worth $63.4 million and a stake in Adani Green Energy of $52.7 million.

The fund, managed by a unit of the central bank, owns 1.3% of all globally listed shares with stakes in some 9,200 companies.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:20 IST
Next Story

OnePlus will unveil its latest concept phone at Mobile World Congress 2023

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close