scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Non-life segment shows 15.34 pc growth

According to figures released by the General Insurance Council, health insurance clocked a 26.73 per cent growth in premium underwritten at Rs 11,661 crore during the six-month period as against 9,202 crore in the same period of last year.

Among private players, ICICI Lombard clocked a 22.55 per cent rise in gross premium underwritten to Rs 10,555 crore from Rs 8,612 crore a year ago. (Representational/File)

The general insurance segment has reported a 15.34 per cent growth during the six-month period ended September 2022 with the gross premium underwritten rising to Rs 125,195.85 crore from Rs 108,575.34 crore in the same period of last year.

According to figures released by the General Insurance Council, health insurance clocked a 26.73 per cent growth in premium underwritten at Rs 11,661 crore during the six-month period as against 9,202 crore in the same period of last year.

However, unlike LIC, public sector general insurance firms posted a flat growth with three of them reporting a fall in market share during the period. New India Assurance Company (NIA) posted just 2.88 per cent growth in premium underwritten at Rs 17,373 crore from Rs 16,887 crore a year ago. Its market share also came down to 13.88 per cent from 15.55 per cent.

In fact, National Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance (OIC) also reported a decline in market share during the six-month period. United India Insurance managed to maintain the market share at 7.02 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

Among private players, ICICI Lombard clocked a 22.55 per cent rise in gross premium underwritten to Rs 10,555 crore from Rs 8,612 crore a year ago. The company’s market share increased to 8.43 per cent from 7.93 per cent. HDFC Ergo reported a 22.63 per cent in premium underwritten to Rs 8,002 crore from Rs 6,525 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, during the month of September 2022, NIA posted a 15.01 per cent fall in premium underwritten and OIC’s premium income declined by 11.90 per cent.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:47:22 am
Next Story

Jammu residents for a year can register as voters, says DC order

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement