Non-food credit growth touches 51-month high

Deposits with the banking system grew at 8.58 per cent y-o-y to Rs 115.70 lakh crore as on September 14, against an 8.87 per cent growth for the fortnight that ended August 31. Deposits with the banking system grew at 8.58 per cent y-o-y to Rs 115.70 lakh crore as on September 14, against an 8.87 per cent growth for the fortnight that ended August 31.

The increase in non-food bank credit, at 13.61 per cent year-on-year in the fortnight to September 14, was the highest in 51 months. This suggests companies and individuals are borrowing more as they are more confident about the economy. The last time that non-food credit grew at a similar rate was in June, 2014 when it registered a growth of 13.7 per cent. In the fortnight to August 31, loans to companies and individuals had increased at 13.59 per cent y-o-y.

According to provisional data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outstanding loans to companies and individuals stood at Rs 87.49 lakh crore on September 14, almost flat compared to Rs 87.31 lakh crore on August 31. A year ago, the outstandings were of the order of Rs 77.01 lakh crore. Worrying the pace of growth of deposits has moderated slightly.

Non-food credit growth has been increasing gradually in recent fortnights even as the base effect of demonetisation has worn off. Since January 2018, fortnightly non-food credit growth has moved between the 10-13.6 per cent range. —FE

