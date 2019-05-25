Non-food bank credit sees 13% growth, deposits rise by 10.3%

Non-food bank credit grew by 13.01 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fortnight ended May 10, but marginally slower than the 13.13 per cent y-o-y reported in the previous fortnight, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outstanding loans to companies and individuals stood at Rs 95.64 lakh crore at the end of May 10, a tad lower than Rs 95.77 lakh crore on April 26, the data showed.

Meanwhile, aggregate deposits in the banking system grew 10.35 per cent y-o-y to Rs 125.17 lakh crore as on May 10, compared with the 9.70 per cent y-o-y increase to Rs 124.86 lakh crore in the previous fortnight.

On Wednesday, the management of IndusInd Bank said that the loan growth during Q4 of fiscal 2018-19 was well diversified, with a few products like credit cards and loans to small corporates growing faster.

The private lender announced a smart increase of 29 per cent y-o-y in advances for the quarter and guided for a loan growth in the mid-twenties for 2019-20.

The bank’s management attributed the 29 per cent y-o-y deposit growth to healthy accretion across CASA (current account savings accout) and term deposits.

Banks have been cutting their lending rates lately. For instance, the country’s largest public lender State Bank of India recently reduced its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points to 8.45 per cent per annum.

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and CEO, Axis Bank, recently said that the retail segment continues to be the key loan-growth driver and there is demand for personal loans and auto loans. “We will continue to leverage on this strength,” he had said.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said the ongoing improvement in the balance sheet of banks can support the overall credit growth by offsetting NBFCs’ likely lower disbursements. This was in the context of liquidity problems of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and possibly solvency challenges of certain housing finance companies (HFCs) dampening credit growth and consumption demand.

Meanwhile, the credit-deposit ratio (CD) of the banking system stood at 76.40 per cent in the fortnight ended May 10, marginally lower as against 76.70 per cent in the previous fortnight, led by a rise in deposit growth momentum. In the comparable period last year, the CD ratio of banks was at 74.52 per cent, the RBI data showed. —FE