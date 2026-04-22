Noida airport CEO’s security clearance unlikely as govt not in favour of changing rule for greenfield airports

According to a 2011 aviation security order by BCAS, the “chief executive officer of Indian nationality” at greenfield airports shall be the security coordinator of the airport and shall be responsible for coordinating the implementation of security measures.

The CEO of the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA), Christoph Schnellmann, may not be able to get security clearance from the government, which is not in favour of amending aviation security rules that stipulate that a foreign national should not be the chief executive of a greenfield airport, according to sources. Schnellmann is a Swiss national; an arm of Zurich Airport International AG has developed the NIA, and will also be operating it.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, weeks after receiving its aerodrome licence on March 6. Yet, there is no clarity on when it will start commercial operations. Its aerodrome security programme (ASP) is still pending. The CEO’s security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is a prerequisite for the airport to start commercial operations.