After Trent, Noel Tata to step down as Voltas chairman

Noel Tata had joined the board of Voltas on January 27, 2003 (File photo)

Noel Tata announced on Tuesday that he would also relinquish the chairmanship of another Tata group firm, Voltas. This development comes a week after he stepped down as chairman of Trent.

Addressing shareholders of the leading cooling products maker in its 72nd annual general meeting (AGM), Noel Tata said this would be his last AGM as Chairman of Voltas. “As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as Chairman,” Noel Tata said in his address.

He said the company has developed its next generation of leaders through a combination of internal promotions and lateral hiring and expressed confidence in the management’s ability to drive future growth.