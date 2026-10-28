Noel Tata to step down from six Tata company boards in November

Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, will step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12, when he turns 70, in accordance with the group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors. The planned exits are part of an established governance practice and the retirement policy, and have no connection with the ongoing differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the group’s leadership and governance.

Tata will cease to be non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, and Tata International. He will also relinquish his positions as non-executive vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. However, he will continue as a Tata Trusts nominee director on Tata Sons board, the holding company of the group, and as chairman of Tata Trusts, which collectively holds about 66% of Tata Sons.

The retirement timeline is not a sudden development. Tata had indicated his intention to step down while addressing shareholders at Trent’s annual general meeting in June. He subsequently made a similar announcement at Voltas’s annual general meeting (AGM), saying it would be his last AGM as chairman of the company.

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The Indian Express had reported in June on his decision to relinquish the chairmanship of Voltas following his announcement at Trent.

The distinction is important at a time when the Tata Group is facing a governance dispute over the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons. Noel Tata had opposed the resolution approving Chandrasekaran’s proposed third five-year term and the decision to pursue listing of Tata Sons, raising questions over the process and the role of Tata Trusts-nominated directors.

His retirement from the six operating-company boards should not, however, be conflated with that dispute. The retirement age of 70 for non-executive directors applies across the group. The fact that the exits coincide with an unusually contentious period in Tata Group governance does not, by itself, establish a link between the two developments.

Even N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman, will have to step down when he turns 70. He is now Chairman of major group companies like Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Indian Hotels and TCS.

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Tata Trusts nominee directors on Tata Sons board are not subject to the same age ceiling for their directorships. Their tenure is reviewed annually after they turn 75. This allows Noel Tata to continue on the holding company’s board even after relinquishing his positions at the six companies.

Ratan Tata, who led the group for decades, also followed the group’s retirement framework. He stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012, when he reached the retirement age applicable to the position, but continued as chairman of Tata Trusts. He remained an influential figure in the group’s affairs until his death in October 2024.

Noel Tata’s departure from the six boards will mark a change in his formal roles across the group’s operating businesses, but it will not end his involvement in the Tata Group’s central governance. His continued presence on the Tata Sons board and at the helm of Tata Trusts means he will retain important institutional positions as the group navigates its current challenges.

The succession arrangements at the six companies are yet to be announced. Their boards will have to determine the leadership changes required following his departure, while ensuring continuity in management and strategy. For now, the key point is that Noel Tata’s November exit from the six boards follows the group’s retirement policy, which he had indicated months ago.