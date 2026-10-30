Noel Tata pushes SP Group exit, restructuring proposals at Tata Sons

A fresh power struggle is brewing at the top of the Tata Group, with Chairman of Tata Trusts Noel Tata pushing the Tata Sons board to take up two contentious proposals: the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group’s Rs 25,000-crore funding demand and a merger of two unlisted group companies with Tata Sons to preserve its unlisted status.

The crucial board meeting, which is scheduled for November 26, is likely to witness dramatic scenes, as other directors of the company had rejected Noel Tata’s proposals in the previous board meeting on September 17.

According to sources, Noel Tata, a director of Tata Sons, sent two letters to the Tata Sons board on Thursday, seeking discussion and decisions on these two issues in the November 26 board meeting. “Under Article 121B, a director of Tata Sons can make proposals for consideration in the board meeting. Noel Tata has done that,” said a source.

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However, the Tata Sons board has not responded to Noel Tata’s letter dated October 26 so far. “This is surprising,” said a source.

Noel Tata had on Monday demanded audio and video recordings of a crucial board meeting, questioned the filing of N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment resolution with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, queried the role of Director Venu Srinivasan, and sought disclosures about reported commercial dealings between TVS Motor Company and a company associated with Chandrasekaran’s immediate family.

On September 11, the RBI had declined the company’s request to voluntarily surrender its Certificate of Registration (CoR) and advised it to comply with the rules applicable to NBFC-Upper Layer entities. Tata Trusts had proposed merging two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tata Electronic Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), with Tata Sons.

It is unclear whether other directors will agree to the proposal of merging two group companies with Tata Sons to remain unlisted.

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The November 26 meeting also assumes significance against the backdrop of differences within the Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over whether Tata Sons should remain privately held or pursue a public listing. While Noel Tata has argued against listing, some trustees, including Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, have supported it, citing transparency and accountability. The RBI’s September 11 decision to reject Tata Sons’ application for voluntary surrender of its registration has further intensified the debate.

A listing would also provide the SP Group an avenue to monetise its 18.3 per cent holding. The SP group has been seeking an exit as it requires funds for expansion and debt reduction. The board’s decision on the restructuring proposal and the SP Group’s exit request could, therefore, have far-reaching implications for the ownership and governance of the Tata Group.

What happened on September 17

On September 17, the Tata Sons’ board approved a fresh five-year extension for Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, alongside a pivotal decision to pursue a public listing to comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates.

The decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran came barely five months after the Tata Sons board had deferred a proposal to extend his current tenure beyond its expiry on February 20, 2027, after it failed to secure unanimous support. Chandrasekaran had subsequently in August said he would not seek another term.

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The September 17 board decision has drawn sharp lines of conflict, setting up a fierce legal and corporate showdown between the Tata Sons board on one side, and Tata Trusts and its Chairman Noel Tata, on the other. Noel Tata had voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and declared the board’s vote legally void. In a separate statement, Tata Trusts said since Noel Tata, one of the Trust nominee directors, voted against the proposal, it was rendered legally void and without any basis.

Four of the total six directors voted in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Noel Tata was the only director who opposed the decision. Chandrasekaran did not vote.

The rift has exposed a deepening fault line between the holding company’s corporate management—the board and the Chairman—and its controlling shareholder, the Tata Trusts, which holds a decisive 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons. Tata group insiders are worried about the possibility of the worsening power struggle between Noel Tata and the Tata Sons board impacting the group’s performance in the near term as Tata Sons guides capital allocation and new project proposals of the group.

After the tense board meeting on September 17, Tata Sons said Chandrasekaran “acceded to the board’s request to re-consider his decision” to leave Tata Sons by February 2027.