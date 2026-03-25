No refund for ticket cancellation up to 8 hrs before departure: Railways

Any ticket cancellation in less than eight hours, instead of the existing norm of less than four hours, before departure of the train won’t qualify for a refund, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while announcing a reform package on Tuesday. The passenger centric reforms will be implemented by April 15. Vaishnaw also announced better facilities for transportation of salt and automobiles, and key changes in rules for contractors bidding for railway projects.

There will be no refund if a ticket is cancelled in less than 8 hours before the train’s departure and beyond that, the percentage of refund will be in consonance with the duration between the cancellation and the departure dates.