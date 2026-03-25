No refund for ticket cancellation up to 8 hrs before departure: Railways
There will be no refund if a ticket is cancelled in less than 8 hours before the train’s departure and beyond that, the percentage of refund will be in consonance with the duration between the cancellation and the departure dates — (see box).
Any ticket cancellation in less than eight hours, instead of the existing norm of less than four hours, before departure of the train won’t qualify for a refund, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while announcing a reform package on Tuesday. The passenger centric reforms will be implemented by April 15. Vaishnaw also announced better facilities for transportation of salt and automobiles, and key changes in rules for contractors bidding for railway projects.
There will be no refund if a ticket is cancelled in less than 8 hours before the train’s departure and beyond that, the percentage of refund will be in consonance with the duration between the cancellation and the departure dates.
Along with this, passengers can cancel counter tickets at any station, and the requirement of ticket deposit receipt (TDR) for a refund has been eliminated. TDR will be granted automatically, according to the new rules. Also, passengers can now change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before the train’s departure from its origin point. This will benefit travellers in cities with multiple stations.
One of the main highlights is the overhaul of salt transportation, an essential commodity in which India is among the world’s largest producers. Under this, Railways will shift towards the salt loading in special containers made of steel. Currently, Railways handle about 9.2 million tonnes of salt annually, which is almost 25% of the total production of salt in India.
Vaishnaw said the step is aimed at increasing the loading of salt in Railways to diversify its freight basket.
“For the reform, we spoke to all the stakeholders and we found that the wagon design was not appropriate for salt transportation… With this new type of wagon, which has non-corrosive features, there will be seamless multimodal transportation,” said the minister.
For the automobile sector, Railways have introduced two new high-capacity single and double-stack carrier wagons.
Story continues below this ad
For better quality of construction in its projects, the new framework tightens eligibility criteria for contractors, raising the threshold for prior experience and mandating that at least 60% of project work must be executed directly by the contractor. Earlier, the contractors could sub-contract 70% of the work.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More