No pending consignments of oxygen concentrators lying with Customs: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs under the Finance Ministry clarified on Monday that there are no pending consignments related to Covid relief of oxygen concentrators with the Customs authorities.

The CBIC said the matter regarding a consignment of 3,000 oxygen concentrators lying with Customs authorities had come up in Delhi High Court. “…the same was clarified by Government Counsel that presently no such consignment is pending with Custom Authorities,” it said.

Referring to a photograph of the pending consignment being circulated on social media, the CBIC said the image related to import of 842 packets from Hong Kong on April 30, including 300 oxygen concentrators that were cleared by Delhi Customs within hours. It, however, said that since a photograph of the pending consignment had been put out on social media, it will take immediate action if anybody shares information about any other pending Covid-19 supplies.