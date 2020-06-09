No demand or workers, Tamil Nadu foundry hub fears meltdown

Coimbatore accounts for a tenth of India’s 11 million tonne annual castings production. (Courtesy LMW, Coimbatore) Coimbatore accounts for a tenth of India’s 11 million tonne annual castings production. (Courtesy LMW, Coimbatore)

India’s manufacturing sector is crimped by a shortage of both demand and labour, as governments lift most of the post-COVID lockdown restrictions, and few industries epitomise the crisis better than the foundries of Coimbatore.

There are some 600 of them in this light engineering and textile hub of Tamil Nadu. They produce over 100,000 tonnes of castings per month, worth roughly Rs 1,100 crore, or Rs 13,000 crore annually. K Ilango, the managing director of RSM Autokast Ltd, which has three foundries that can produce 2,000 tonnes of castings per month, said, “The lockdown was from March 22, but we had been operating at only 70-75% for at least six months before that. Our capacity utilisation fell to 50% in March and zero in April. Last month, we did 5-10% and it may touch 20-25% in May.”

Ilango added that with the commercial vehicles, passenger cars and textile industry in trouble for almost a year, the lockdown had only worsened the situation. His foundries manufacture brake drums for trucks, trailers and buses, and count Ashok Leyland and Meritor HVS India among buyers.

“This crisis is largely about demand. There is demand now only for tractors and pumps, due to improved soil moisture and bumper crop prospects. Without overall demand picking up, there’s little hope,” said M Manickam, chairman of Sakthi Auto Component Ltd, which has Coimbatore’s largest foundry capacity, and supplies steering knuckles, brake drums and discs to companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor.

Manickam added, “We produced 6,000 tonnes in March and zero in April. Last month, we undertook some machining, but no casting. This month, we might reach 800-1,000 tonnes.”

Lack of orders apart, the foundries are also struggling due to the exodus of migrant workers. “An average foundry employs 200-300 people. If you add ancillary industries like machine shops, pattern-making (creating the replica of the object to be cast) and cleaning, total employment would be 1.75-2 lakh, of which migrant labourers comprise 60 per cent,” said C R Swaminathan, past president of the Institute of Indian Foundrymen and Chief Executive of Coimbatore’s PSG Institutions.

Foundries basically melt pig iron, steel scrap or aluminium ingots in an induction furnace and pour molten metal into moulds for desired shapes. Labour is required for mould preparation, feeding the furnace (melting), pouring, removing the castings and cleaning or “fettling” (taking out dry sand cores, runners, risers and other unwanted metal). Even foundries with automatic high-pressure moulding lines engage labour for “core setting” or insertion into moulds to shape the inside of castings. Besides these relatively skilled jobs, labour is used for unloading raw material and loading of finished product.

Swaminathan said they had taken good care of their migrant workers. “Unlike real estate and construction, those in our foundries weren’t left to fend for themselves after the lockdown. Most of them were provided food, ration and accommodation within or near the factory premises. In addition, they were paid a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000-3,000.”

But since mid-May, 60-70% of the workforce has left – the result of a chicken-and-egg problem, wherein foundries aren’t sure about demand returning to enable full-fledged resumption of operations, and now left with not enough hands to run at half capacity. “There was too much uncertainty. When the option to go back home for free was given, they naturally took it,” said Manickam.

Coimbatore’s first foundries, including the PSG Group’s, came up in the late 1920s to service the needs of its agricultural pumps and textile machinery industries. Now, it accounts for a tenth of India’s 11 million tonnes annual castings production, with Rajkot (Gujarat), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Belgaum (Karnataka) and Batala/Jalandhar (Punjab) being the other major foundry clusters.

“We are the world’s second biggest castings producer after China. The government should ensure this industry’s survival to also fulfill its Make in India vision,” said K E Moidu, Managing Director of Peekay Steel Castings, which exported machined steel castings worth Rs 280 crore, out of its total turnover of Rs 435 crore, in 2019-20.

