No concrete proposal yet from IL&FS for funds, says SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Wednesday said it has not received any concrete proposal for additional funds so far from beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group which is saddled with liabilities of around Rs 91,000 crore. He also said liquidity is not a big concern in the financial services sector.

“The SBI board will take decisions in the larger interest of the industry and also to protect our shareholders interest,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. IL&FS which needs an immediate capital infusion of Rs 3,500 crore by way of credit line, is also planning a Rs 4,500 crore rights issue, but some of the existing shareholders are not keen to participate in the issue. SBI holds 6.42 per cent in the IL&FS group which has defaulted on interest payment on various debt repayments since August 27.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is the largest shareholder with over 25 per cent stake, had on Tuesday said it wouldn’t allow the group to go belly up. —With PTI

