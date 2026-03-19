No concern on conduct or governance at HDFC Bank: RBI

The RBI said there are no material concerns about HDFC Bank’s conduct or governance. (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday clarified that it has not identified “any material concerns” regarding the conduct or governance of HDFC Bank. The statement came after the bank’s Non-Executive Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned, citing certain developments and practices within the organization that he said were not aligned with his personal values and ethics.

HDFC Bank is a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, professionally run board and competent management team, the RBI said. “Basis our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance,” the RBI said.

The central bank said the bank remains well-capitalized and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory with sufficient liquidity. “Reserve Bank will continue to engage with the board and management on the way forward,” it said.