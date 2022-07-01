No change in small savings rates: Amid rising G-Sec yields, economists were expecting a hike

The Centre said Thursday it has decided to keep interest rates on small savings instruments unchanged for the July-September quarter, according to a Finance Ministry notification. This is despite economists expecting a hike in these rates given the sharp rise in government security (G-Sec) yields over the last three months.

The interest rates on small saving schemes are reset every quarter but have not been revised since the first quarter of 2020-21.

This means the interest rates on PPF and NSC — the two most popular schemes — will continue at 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively. The one-year term deposit scheme will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of the next fiscal, while the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will earn 7.6 per cent.

The interest rate on the five-year senior citizens’ savings scheme, which is paid quarterly, will be retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest rate on savings deposits will continue to be 4 per cent per annum. Term deposits of one to five years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposits will earn a higher interest of 5.8 per cent. The interest rates were revised for the first quarter of 2021-22, being reduced sharply by 40-110 basis points, but the decision was later rolled back, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the “orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn”. The reduction of interest rates and the subsequent rollback happened in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections.

“The interest rates on small savings schemes have been left unchanged for Q2 FY2023 (July-September), contrary to our expectations that they would be hiked given the sharp increases seen in the G-Sec yields of various maturities, to which such rates are linked,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.

“The average month-end G-Sec yields for one-year, two-year and 5-year bonds have increased substantially to 5.26 per cent, 5.65 per cent and 6.79 per cent, respectively, during Mar 2022-May 2022, from 3.88 per cent, 4.72 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively, during Dec 2021-Feb 2022, as well as 3.50 per cent, 4.41 per cent and 5.69 per cent, respectively, during Sep 2021-Nov 2021,” Nayar added.