NK Singh: ‘Time to have institutional mechanism like Fiscal Council to enforce rules’

Stressing on the need to have uniform rules for fiscal consolidation of states and Centre, Fifteenth Finance Commission’s Chairman NK Singh on Thursday called for institutional mechanism like a ‘Fiscal Council’ to enforce fiscal rules and keep a check on Centre’s fiscal consolidation.

Advertising

“…rules of the game should be same for both (states and Centre). For state government liabilities, Article 293 (3) provides a constitutional check over borrowings. But there are no such restriction on the Centre. I feel that it is time we have an alternative institutional mechanism like Fiscal Council to enforce fiscal rules and keep a check on Centre’s fiscal consolidation,” Singh said at the launch of the book ‘Indian Fiscal Federalism’ written by former RBI Governor Y V Reddy. Singh had earlier headed the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Review Committee, which in its report in 2017, had proposed creation of an autonomous Fiscal Council with representatives from both states and Centre, but the recommendation was not implemented.

Referring to the book’s content stating that cesses and surcharges are becoming disproportionate proportion of overall divisible revenue, he said there should be some mechanism to ensure that “the basic spirit of the devolution process should not be undercut by clever financial engineering or taking recourse to traditions which makes them technical and legally tenable but perhaps morally not so”. At the same event, former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said there is a need for coordination between the finance commission as well as the GST Council, which he termed as the only federal institution in the country. “There’s need for coordination between Finance Commission and GST council. GST Council has no clue of what the Finance Commission is doing and Finance Commission has even lesser clue of what the GST Council is doing,” he said.

Former Deputy Chairman of erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said, “It is very clear that successful economic growth, successful good quality employment depends on agglomerations that work. That’s what’s going to drive investments, that’s what’s going to drive functioning systems. That in turn is going to depend on whether municipalities have enough revenue…I’m told that what the municipalities get today in terms of revenue is one per cent of GDP whereas on comparative basis, looking at other emerging market countries, it really ought to be 5 per cent of GDP.”