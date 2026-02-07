Nitin Gadkari: ‘Vidarbha holds 75% of Maharashtra’s minerals, best iron ore’

Maharashtra’s 75% minerals are in Vidarbha, and the world’s best iron ore is found in the region, which has the potential to convert it into the steel hub of the country, said Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after inaugurating Advantage Vidarbha 2026 – Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav on Friday. The three-day business conclave is being held for the third consecutive year to attract investment in the region.

“Thousands of farmers have died by suicide here, which is why Vidarbha has drawn a lot of attention. There is a need to create new employment opportunities here. With this sentiment, Advantage Vidarbha has been launched. About 75% of Maharashtra’s minerals are in Vidarbha. Coal is important — Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has its headquarters here. There is manganese as well. And now 65-grade iron ore has been found here, which is considered among the best in the world. It is in Gadchiroli. The iron ore found in Jamshedpur is 55 grade. That is why we are working to develop it into a steel hub,” Gadkari said, speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the event.