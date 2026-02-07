Nitin Gadkari: ‘Vidarbha holds 75% of Maharashtra’s minerals, best iron ore’

The aim is to produce steel cheaper than China, says Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at Advantage Vidarbha 2026

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNagpurFeb 7, 2026 05:31 AM IST
Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra’s 75% minerals are in Vidarbha, and the world’s best iron ore is found in the region, which has the potential to convert it into the steel hub of the country, said Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after inaugurating Advantage Vidarbha 2026 – Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav on Friday. The three-day business conclave is being held for the third consecutive year to attract investment in the region.

“Thousands of farmers have died by suicide here, which is why Vidarbha has drawn a lot of attention. There is a need to create new employment opportunities here. With this sentiment, Advantage Vidarbha has been launched. About 75% of Maharashtra’s minerals are in Vidarbha. Coal is important — Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has its headquarters here. There is manganese as well. And now 65-grade iron ore has been found here, which is considered among the best in the world. It is in Gadchiroli. The iron ore found in Jamshedpur is 55 grade. That is why we are working to develop it into a steel hub,” Gadkari said, speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the event.

He also said that the whole process is being designed to produce green steel in the region. “The attempt is to make it (production) cheaper than Chinese production. There are five nearby districts — Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur and Wardha. The industry is developing in all these places. We are monitoring it so that all the MoUs translate into projects on ground,” said Gadkari.

Maharashtra’s Vidarbha comprises 11 districts in the eastern part of the state, including the Nagpur and Amravati divisions. The region has faced years of agricultural distress, farmer suicides, and Naxalism in Gadchiroli on the Chhattisgarh border. The iron ore deposits are found in Gadchiroli’s Surjagad and Bhamragad areas of the district. The region also has more than 40 power plants, which makes it a power surplus region.

With the Maoist movement at its weakest, the state government is pushing for a series of industrial investments, including large-scale iron ore mining in the region.

At the event, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd announced an investment of Rs 15,000 crore to establish greenfield manufacturing facilities for multi-category vehicles such as ICE and EV Passenger Vehicles, light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, tractors and farm machinery, etc. The facilities will be developed at MIDC Butibori (Nagpur), MIDC Advan (Igatpuri), and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is exp-

ected to generate more than 15,000 job opportunities.

Along with this, Super Smelters Ltd signed an MoU to set up an integrated steel plant in Gadchiroli with an investment of Rs 10,100 crore. The Global India Business Corridor and Association for Industrial Development (AID) — the organizer of the event — entered into a strategic collaboration to promote trade, investment, innovation, and industrial development across Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and global markets.

(The reporter was in Nagpur at the invitation of AID)

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Live Blog
