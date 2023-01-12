Nitin Gadkari calls for more safety features to cut road accident deaths; expo witnesses 7 launches

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked automobile makers to incorporate more safety features to prevent road accident deaths saying the government does not want to make it mandatory if these were done voluntarily.

In his address at the inauguration of the Auto Expo, which witnessed over 75 launches in two days, with majority in the electric vehicles segment, the minister also said Indian automobile industry has the potential to become global number one in the next five years.

The major launches on the second day of the expo included Maruti Suzuki’s two new products — Jimny and Fronx — in a bid to secure top position in the sports utility vehicle segment and regain 50 per cent market share in the country’s passenger vehicles market.

Speaking at the inauguration of the expo, which is being organised a gap of three years, the minister for road transport and highways asserted that the government’s target is to reduce these accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2024 while asking the auto industry to take suo motu action for road safety as the government doesn’t want to make anything mandatory.

“We don’t want to make anything mandatory to (you), suo motu if you can take the decision. It will be a great pleasure and pride for all of us,” he said.

The minister further said: “I am really happy and I’m again giving my best wishes to you that within five years, the day will come that this industry will be number one manufacturing hub in the world and you have got the potential”.

He exuded confidence that before the end of 2024, India’s road infrastructure will be equivalent to that of the US.

“So my only suggestion here is to take preventive measures about safety. We are very sensitive about it,” he said, adding many talented youth are dying in road accidents and it is really unfortunate.

Gadkari said that the lives of people are more important than increasing the cost of vehicles through additional safety features such as air bags.

“I request all of you that this is the time that your contribution and cooperation is very important as far as road safety is concerned,” he said.

His sentiments were also echoed by Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, who lamented that while India has only 1 per cent of the total overall vehicles, the country accounts for 11 per cent of the total global deaths due to road accidents.

The second day of the expo also saw Jupiter Electric Mobility launching two commercial electric vehicles which will hit the markets by mid of this year; while Sun Mobility, an energy infrastructure and services provider for electric mobility, stated that it aims to serve 10 lakh vehicles through its platform by 2025.

It also witnessed electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette unveil its ‘F99 Factory Racing’ platform to enter high-speed racing and Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India introduce two Italian Superbikes — M502N and C1002V.

MG Motor showcased new energy vehicles with its third generation hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Earlier in the day, Joint Secretary in the heavy industries ministry Hanif Qureshi said that the government is taking steps to promote growth of the industry and for faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

“Electric mobility is an important part to reduce carbon emissions. The government has launched schemes to promote EVs… FAME is a demand (driven) incentive scheme… 7,000 buses so far incentives under the scheme.

“I hope in the next one year it will be on the road. We have more plans to incentivise buses,” he said here