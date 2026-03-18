National Highway quality complaints surge over 60% in FY26: MoRTH informs Rajya Sabha

Even as the Centre continues to push record investment into road infrastructure, the public complaint over the quality of National Highways has registered a steep increase of over 60% compared to the previous year, according to data tabled in Rajya Sabha.

In a written response on Wednesday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said grievances related to highway construction, maintenance, and riding surface conditions have surged significantly in FY26. As per the data, complaints received through the public grievance portal jumped to 11,340 (as of March 12, 2026), from 7,030 in FY25 and 6,489 in FY24. In FY23, the number stood at 7,318.

“The government takes cognisance of these grievances, apart from regular review and monitoring of NHs projects towards ensuring that necessary corrective actions are taken up by the concessionaires / contractors for the NH projects. Actions against defaulting agencies are taken as per the provisions of the contract/ concession agreement in case of any defaults, such as termination of contract agreement, levying of penalties/ liquidated damages, debarment/ blacklisting, declaring as non-performers, etc.,” said Gadkari.