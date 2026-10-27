E20 protest was a paid propaganda, says Nitin Gadkari

A day after the government notified E100 or nearly pure ethanol as auto fuel, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said that the protest over the blending of 20% ethanol in petrol was a “paid propaganda”.
“Since 2022, 4 crore cars and 20 crore two-wheelers have been running on E20 fuel. Three months back, there was a lot of uproar (halla) over ethanol. Now everything has gone quiet. E20 is being used since 2022, has anyone’s vehicle broken down yet? This was entirely paid propaganda,” said Gadkari at an event by the industry body CII over Highway of India’s future.
He further said that due to such initiatives, the domestic production of ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, CBG (Compressed Bio-Gas), hydrogen, and aviation biofuel will increase and import of it will reduce significantly.
Gadkari also said that he has directed the authorities not to issue a challan for a speed of 120 kmph for vehicles.
“Some people are receiving notices on the road due to speed. I have instructed that no notices should be sent for speeds up to 120 kmph. And even above 120, if someone exceeds it by 20%, let them go. If someone goes beyond this, issue a challan,” said the Minister.
He also sought industry support for the implementation of an AI-based Advanced Traffic Management System for enforcement and detection of lane discipline issues.
The Ministry Monday notified the amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles to run on up to E100. This does not mean that every petrol car can use E100 now. The new regulation expands the range of fuels that can be used in vehicles and paves the way for the manufacturing and supply of more flex-fuel vehicle components, ethanol production infrastructure, and the deployment of such vehicles on the road.
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The ministry said that vehicles designed as flex-fuel vehicles will not have material compatibility issues with E100. It also said that E85 or E100 shall be used in vehicles designed by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as flex-fuel vehicles. This means that vehicles that use normal fuel or E20 cannot use E100.
India mandated E20 fuel compatibility for all new petrol-powered vehicles starting in 2023, and that is the most commonly available fuel blend available across petrol pumps in the country.