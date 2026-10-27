E20 protest was a paid propaganda, says Nitin Gadkari

A day after the government notified E100 or nearly pure ethanol as auto fuel, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said that the protest over the blending of 20% ethanol in petrol was a “paid propaganda”.

“Since 2022, 4 crore cars and 20 crore two-wheelers have been running on E20 fuel. Three months back, there was a lot of uproar (halla) over ethanol. Now everything has gone quiet. E20 is being used since 2022, has anyone’s vehicle broken down yet? This was entirely paid propaganda,” said Gadkari at an event by the industry body CII over Highway of India’s future.

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He further said that due to such initiatives, the domestic production of ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, CBG (Compressed Bio-Gas), hydrogen, and aviation biofuel will increase and import of it will reduce significantly.