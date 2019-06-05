NITI Council to meet on June 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues relating to economy, agriculture and security among others.

Advertising

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials, who will participate in the meeting. This will be the first council meeting of the NDA government which took charge on May 30. The last meeting of the Council was held on June 17, 2018 under the previous NDA government. Apart from economic and security issues, the Council is likely to take up water management and aspirational district programmes.

The Council’s meeting comes in the backdrop of Indian economy growing at a much-lower-than-expected rate of 5.8 per cent in January-March quarter, its lowest level in five years, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) last Friday. For the full year of 2018-19, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year. Growth rate has steadily declined in 2018-19, from 8 per cent in Q1 to 7 per cent in Q2, 6.6 per cent in Q3 and 5.8 per cent in Q4.

The first meeting of the Governing Council took place on February 8, 2015. The second meeting of council on July 15, 2015, reviewed the progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the two task forces. In the third meeting of the council on April 23, 2017, Modi had put forth the idea of conducting simultaneous elections of the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies to save on time and money. The need for shifting to a January-December fiscal year, as against the current practice of April-March fiscal year, was also debated.

The fourth meeting of the council on June 17, 2018, deliberated upon measures taken to double farmers’ income and the progress of government’s flagship schemes. The government has announced plans to double farmers income by 2022.