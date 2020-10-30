NITI Aayog releases draft Act, rules for states on land titling

In a conclusive titling system, the government provides guaranteed titles for the land, and compensation in case of any ownership disputes.

The NITI Aayog on Thursday released the draft model Act and rules for states for regulation on conclusive land titling, providing for a state government to order establishment of title registration for all or any type of immovable properties.

The move towards a land titling framework is aimed at reducing land-related litigations and improved land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

In a conclusive titling system, the government provides guaranteed titles for the land, and compensation in case of any ownership disputes.

The draft Act — as released by the government think tank — provides that any person aggrieved by an entry in the Record of Titles may file an objection before the Title Registration Officer within three years from the date of such notification, following which the Title Registration Officer make an entry in Register of Titles and in the Register of Disputes and refer the case to the Land Dispute Resolution Officer.

A party aggrieved with an order of Land Dispute Resolution Officer may file an appeal before the Land Titling Appellate Tribunal within 30 days of passing of such an order, according the draft by NITI Aayog.

A special bench of the high court shall be designated to deal with appeals against the orders passed by the Land Titling Appellate Tribunal, with the Act providing for a 30-day window to appeal before the High Court, the draft .

