Gujarat, Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu top Niti Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index

Notably, the top five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu — attract 85% of total FDI inflows. (File Photo)

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa have emerged as top-performing states in Niti Aayog’s new Investment Friendliness Index 2026, which ranks states based on quality of infrastructure, business climate, government policy and regulatory ease among other parameters seen as key to attracting investment.

“Our investment rate is around 25%. If you look at China, when it was growing fast, it was investing almost double that amount. We are using our capital very efficiently. But if you look at their investment rate and growth rate, you get the incremental capital-output ratio. China’s incremental capital output ratio is much higher. The index is not a ranking exercise; it is to tell the states that there are indicators where you are doing well and parameters where you can do better,” Ashok Lahiri, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog, said at a press briefing.