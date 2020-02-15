Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
FM to meet industry bodies to assess coronavirus impact

The virus outbreak in China has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected more than 60,000. Also known as COVID-19, the coronavirus has spread to many countries, including India.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: February 15, 2020 1:49:16 am
Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman Budget, union Budget, union Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman on indian economy Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry bodies to discuss Coronavirus impact. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will Tuesday meet industry bodies to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on India’s trade and businesses.

“To assess impact of Coronavirus, presently endemic in China, on Indian trade & industry, Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman would be meeting Industry associations on Tuesday along with Secretaries in the Ministry,” the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Several sectors, specially electronics, mobile and textiles, are expected to be hit due to supply restraints in China in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

(With PTI)

