FM to meet industry bodies to assess coronavirus impact

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry bodies to discuss Coronavirus impact. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry bodies to discuss Coronavirus impact. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will Tuesday meet industry bodies to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on India’s trade and businesses.

The virus outbreak in China has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected more than 60,000. Also known as COVID-19, the coronavirus has spread to many countries, including India.

“To assess impact of Coronavirus, presently endemic in China, on Indian trade & industry, Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman would be meeting Industry associations on Tuesday along with Secretaries in the Ministry,” the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Several sectors, specially electronics, mobile and textiles, are expected to be hit due to supply restraints in China in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

(With PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.