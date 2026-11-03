Tata row must be settled amicably, won’t readily say there is a need for (intervention): Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for an amicable settlement of the escalating differences within the Tata Group. The Tatas are a “critical component of the Indian economy” and described the conflict as a delicate matter requiring commercial acumen, business cordiality and maturity of leadership.

Speaking during a conversation with Financial Express Editor Shyamal Majumdar at the FE Leadership Awards in Mumbai on Monday, Sitharaman said the dispute involving the country’s most influential business conglomerates should be resolved by the parties themselves rather than spilling into the public domain.

“I won’t readily say that there is a need for (intervention), however serious the issue may be,” she said, responding to a question on whether the government should intervene in the prolonged Tata family and trust-level conflict, particularly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations over the developments.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Underlining the significance of the Tata Group to India’s economic and industrial landscape, Sitharaman said she was conscious of the brand value built by the group and the contribution of the Parsi community in transforming it into a global business conglomerate. “This is a very critical component of the Indian economy, and therefore, it has to be amicably settled among themselves,” she said.

The Finance Minister urged the leadership to talk to each other and restore normalcy quickly, cautioning that the differences should not continue to play out publicly. “For the maturity of that leadership, we would like to have this issue settled soon,” she said.

Also read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman open to investor concerns, weighs case for foreign capital

Asked whether she could bring the two sides to the negotiating table to facilitate a compromise, Sitharaman declined to make any commitment, reiterating that the matter was sensitive and not something on which she would comment hastily.

Her remarks come at a particularly critical juncture for the Tata Group, where an increasingly bitter confrontation over the future of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165-billion conglomerate, has exposed deep divisions among trustees of the Tata charitable trusts and raised questions about corporate governance, boardroom independence and the group’s institutional leadership.

Story continues below this ad

The immediate trigger is not merely the question of whether Tata Sons should be listed on the stock exchanges. It is the widening disagreement over who has the authority to determine the future of the holding company, how far the charitable trusts can exercise their ownership rights and whether the board of Tata Sons can take decisions despite opposition from its majority shareholder.

The developments have exposed a serious institutional fault line between Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and sections of the Tata Sons board, including trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who have taken a different position on the listing question.

Tata Trusts own approximately 66 per cent of Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group holds around 18.4 per cent. The latter has long sought an exit or a mechanism to unlock the value of its substantial holding. A listing would potentially provide a route for monetising this investment, while also bringing Tata Sons under greater public and regulatory scrutiny.

The immediate confrontation intensified at the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting, when directors approved a fresh five-year term for Chairman N Chandrasekaran and decided to proceed with the listing of the holding company in accordance with the RBI’s regulatory requirements. Noel Tata opposed both the direction of the board and the reappointment decision. The decisions also raised questions about the relationship between the board’s authority and the rights of the majority shareholder.

Story continues below this ad

The Reserve Bank’s regulatory position has been central to the controversy. Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, a category that carries enhanced regulatory obligations, including a stock exchange listing requirement. Although Tata Sons repaid more than Rs 20,000 crore of its standalone debt in 2024 and sought deregistration, the RBI’s subsequent decisions kept the listing issue alive.

In a bid to avoid the listing, Tata Trusts subsequently proposed a strategic reorganisation involving the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons. The proposal was intended to change the nature of the holding company so that it would no longer qualify as an NBFC or a Core Investment Company. The move, however, followed the board’s decision to proceed with listing, setting up another confrontation between the trusts and the board.

The disagreement has since moved beyond the listing question into the functioning and governance of the charitable trusts themselves. Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into the administration of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, including questions relating to the appointment and continued status of perpetual trustees and Noel Tata’s chairmanship.

The dispute has also drawn former trustee Mehli Mistry into the controversy. He has raised questions about governance, trustee compensation, commissions from Tata Group companies and possible conflicts of interest. Tata Trusts, in turn, have challenged his legal standing to raise these objections. The Charity Commissioner’s proceedings have already affected the functioning of the trusts, with restrictions on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust’s board proceedings contributing to the adjournment of the Tata Sons AGM.

Story continues below this ad

More recently, Noel Tata has questioned the process through which Chandrasekaran was reappointed, demanding audio and video recordings of the September 17 board meeting. He has also sought explanations over the filing of the reappointment resolution with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Srinivasan’s role in the decision-making process and disclosures concerning reported business dealings involving TVS Motor Company and a company associated with Chandrasekaran’s immediate family. These questions have further sharpened the confrontation.

Noel Tata has also sought to revive his proposal for avoiding a public listing, arguing that a stock market listing could fundamentally alter the way the Tata Group has operated for nearly 150 years and potentially dilute its social-development mandate. But the board’s earlier decision to proceed with listing, the RBI’s regulatory position and the differing views within the trusts have made a compromise increasingly difficult.

The next major flashpoint is expected at the November 26 Tata Sons board meeting, where Noel Tata has pushed for consideration of the proposed restructuring and the SP Group‘s funding demand. The meeting could reopen the battle over the holding company’s ownership structure, its regulatory obligations and the balance of power between the trusts and the board.

Sitharaman’s remarks also carry an implicit message to the warring factions: ownership, boardroom authority and institutional legacy cannot be allowed to become instruments of an unending public confrontation. The Tata Group’s reputation was built over generations on trust, credibility and a commitment to corporate responsibility. Its current leadership now faces the challenge of demonstrating that these values extend to its own internal governance.