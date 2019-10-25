Nirmala Sitharaman: Making efforts to resolve differences between ED & MCA

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the differences between the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the attachment of properties of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL), which is under the insolvency resolution process, would be resolved soon.

The ED has seized a portion of BPSL’s assets in a money laundering case against its former promoters.

While the Corporate Affairs Ministry has held that the ED can’t initiate such action when BPSL is under the insolvency process, the ED feels it has the authority to do so under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“On this matter, I had some discussions. I am conscious of the fact that ED does its duty and job, and when it comes to the question of attaching such properties of people who are being pursued under the PMLA, some of the company property is also getting attached,” Sitharaman said. “I had a meeting with both revenue secretary and corporate affairs secretary. We are applying our mind on it. Let’s see how we resolve it. We recognised that there is an issue,” she told reporters here.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked the ED to release the attached properties and directed the agency not to attach any further assets without its permission.

However, the appellate body also put the `19,700-crore payout by the JSW Steel to buy the debt-ridden company on hold until further orders.

Asked to comment on the government’s decision on Wednesday to merge struggling state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, the minister said, “We recognise the role that the BSNL and MTNL and the combined institution has to play in the country’s telecommunication and connectivity”. —FE