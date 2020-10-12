To spur demand, Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme, special festival advance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures to stimulate demand

To stimulate consumer demand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an LTC cash voucher scheme and a special festival advance of Rs 10,000 to all government employees, saying the Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected the economy.

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman said the new proposals have been designed to stimulate demand in a fiscally prudent way by front-loading some expenditure.

“Indications are that the savings of government and organised sector employees have increased, we want to incentivise such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate,” Sitharaman said.

Under the LTC Cash Voucher scheme, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment plus three times ticket fare to buy items that attract GST of 12 per cent or more. “However, only digital transactions will be allowed and GST invoice to be produced,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme is expected to generate additional consumer demand in the range of Rs 28,000 crore.

Moreover, all Central government employees can avail an interest-free advance of Rs 10,000 in the form of a prepaid RuPay Card. The one-time disbursement is expected to amount to Rs 4,000 crore. If given by all state governments, another Rs 8,000 crore is expected to be disbursed.

“The interest-free advance of Rs 10,000, to be spent by March 31, 2021, is to be paid back in 10 instalments. The government will bear the bank charges in this regard,” Sitharaman said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd