Trade imbalance with China growing, but believe in talking: Finance Minister

Amid rising global trade pressure on China, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday that India’s trade imbalance with the world’s second-largest economy is “growing exponentially” and requests for market access have been denied for a decade.

She said that while tariffs and other punitive actions have been the global approach to trade imbalances, India does not believe in them and prefers to “sit and talk”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meeting in Bangkok, Sitharaman also said she hopes the trade deal with the US is concluded “at the earliest” in the interest of global trade and trade between the two countries.

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“The trade imbalance is something which we have been talking with China now for several years. We are denied market access even for those goods for which there are immense market opportunities in China,” she said, adding that there is “huge potential” for India to export generic drugs, bovine meat, vegetables and other perishables to China.

According to a PTI report from Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, responding to a question on Sitharaman’s remarks, told a media briefing: “What I can tell you is that China never aims for trade surplus. We stand ready to work with India to address each other’s economic and trade concerns in a balanced way and promote the steady development of bilateral relations.”

Sitharaman’s remarks came two days after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India is “working to develop the relationship with China once again, but the last word has not yet been scripted on this journey”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also flagged concerns over economic issues with China, underlining the “one-sided” and “tilted” trade balance.

India’s trade deficit with China in the first six months of 2026-27 was $69 billion, 27% higher than in the corresponding period of 2025-26.

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Sitharaman said, “I would think a decade has gone, consistently putting up a case for market access for Indian products. But non-tariff barriers have been very strong and China uses non-tariff barriers unhesitatingly, whether it is in the name of phytosanitary measures or any other for which due investigations can happen, both sides sitting and talking can happen. But no progress has been made. So, non-tariff barriers are the biggest hurdle in the trade between India and China.”

The European Union and China have struck a preliminary deal that caps Chinese hybrid vehicle sales in Europe to 350,000 a year with goods from the Asian major flooding Europe – its daily trade deficit in 2025 was 1 billion euros. On Thursday, there were reports that the 27-nation bloc was looking at ways to “completely shut off” China’s access to the single market.

Earlier this month, the US Trade Representative said trade ministers from 15 G20 countries, including the US, EU and India, had signed an agreement that called for the elimination of structural ‌excess manufacturing capacity. China was among the countries not to have agreed to the statement.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry, according to state news agency Xinhua, said it would “respond as necessary if relevant economies adopt measures that harm Chinese interests”.

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Without naming the EU or US in her remarks, Sitharaman said the global approach to trade imbalances has been tariffs and other punitive action. This, she said, is a route India has never taken or believed in.

“We sit and talk. Sometimes it’s very tiresome, but we do go through that approach rather than put CVD (countervailing duties) or some non-tariff barriers to counter the non-tariff barriers on the other side. So, these are ways in which we find it difficult in correcting the imbalance which prevails between China and us,” she said.

Also Read | Why India-US trade deal remains elusive despite signs of progress

According to Swiss think-tank Global Trade Alert, India opened 18 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations in the July-September quarter, more than any other country. The single largest target was China.

Sitharaman also defended the BRICS grouping, saying its objective is to better the lives of its people and it should not be seen from a negative perspective that “it is countering some other”.

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At the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, the grouping’s leaders said they will look to boost trade within themselves by using “mutually reinforcing policy levers” and explore solutions to efficient cross-border payments, interoperability of payment and messaging channels, and promoting trade settlements and investments using BRICS local currencies.

The BRICS’ focus on pushing local currencies to settle trade has been seen by the US as the replacement of the dollar, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose 10%, even 100%, additional tariffs on members of the bloc. Last year, Trump said the grouping was set up to “degenerate” and “destroy” the dollar “so that another country can take over and be the standard”.

On Friday, Sitharaman batted in favour of rupee and local currency trade, saying it’s a “method we have understood and we are working on it”.

In the first four months of 2026-27, India paid for 7.9% of its imports in rupees, or Rs 2.09 lakh crore. In all of 2025-26, imports worth only Rs 1.73 lakh crore – 2.67% of the total – were settled in rupees. The jump in rupee settlement of imports this year has primarily been on the account of oil purchased from Russia.