GST Council fixes 28% uniform tax rate for state and private lottery

The 38th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent on both state and private lotteries. However, Sitharaman said no direct or indirect suggestions regarding change of tax slabs were proposed during the meeting of the GST Council – the highest decision-making body of the new indirect tax regime.

The rate will be effective from March 1, 2020, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. Lotteries run by state governments attract 12 per cent GST while those run by private entities are taxed at 28 per cent.

GST, which subsumed 17 local taxes, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. The GST currently has four slabs — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. On top of the 28 per cent slab, a cess is levied on automobiles, luxury, demerit, and sin goods.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also clarified that the presentation by the committee of officers did not suggest rate revision. On the issue of delayed payments to states, Sitharaman was quoted by ANI as saying: “Everyone did recognise the fact that one of the releases happened a couple of days ago.”

On Monday, the Central government, after facing a lot of flak for the delay in payments, released Rs 35,298 crore to states to make up for the loss of revenue due to rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Council also relaxed the levy of penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017. The tax rate for woven and non-woven bags was rationalised at 18 per cent. Meanwhile, Pandey said exemption had been given on long-term lease for industrial plots in order to facilitate setting up industrial parks.

