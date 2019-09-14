Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: India to hold Dubai-like mega shopping festivals to boost exports

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: While unveiling the third set of stimulus measures for the economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday stated that inflation is under control and that there is a “clear sign of revival in industrial production”. She said that she will be meeting PSB chiefs on September 19 regarding credit flows.
She also announced sops for exports and said the remission of duties or taxes on export products will replace the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). The existing MEIS for textiles will continue up to December 31, the Finance Minister added. In a relief for small taxpayers, Sitharaman said those with minor procedural default will not be prosecuted. In order to boost exports, Sitharaman said India will hold annual mega shopping festivals like Dubai Shopping Festival.
Rs 10,000 crore to be allocated as fund size for special window for affordable houses
The objective of the special window is to focus on the construction of unfinished units. The Government of India on the lines of NIIF can contribute to the fund while rest of the investors would be LIC and other institutions and private capital from banks, sovereign funds and FDIs. The Fund will be set up as a Category-II AIF trust and the window would be run by professional finance experts.
FDI inflows robust, sign of revival: FM
Measures to boost housing and facilitate home buyers
A special window to be created for middle income groups looking for affordable homes: Niramala Sitharaman
A special window is being created for lower to middle-income groups can now find relief. Last-mile funding requirements for non-NPA and non-NCLT projects. The window will be set up with a fund size of Rs 10, 000-crore partially funded by the Government of India will be run by complete professionals who have banking and housing finance experience. People do not have to pay monthly rent, wherever housing projects are stuck, they can now seek relief through this window.
PMAY will benefit 1.95 crore people by 2021-22: FM
"All institutions funding affordable housing is appreciated. On the 19th of September, I'll be meeting public bank chiefs. Support for NBFCs and NHPs. The partial credit guarantee scheme for the pooled assets has increased. The credit enhancement for infrastructure projects will be provided. On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 1.95 crore people will be beneficiaries by 2021-22. There will be a relaxation of the ECB guidelines to facilitate homebuyers for affordable housing. The interest rate on House building advance will be lowered which will benefit government servants and encourage them to buy more houses," the FM said.
Handicraft promotion, certification in India among measures undertaken by govt to ensure boost in exports
In order to meet the non-tariff barrier and establish quality standards for our exporters. The quality certification will be ensured with the PPP mode and done within India. Pet peeve of exporters is to go abroad and have to quality test to meet global standards. The last silo is to enable handicraft industries and I would like to appreciate TRIFED which has made an extraordinary step to come on e-commerce markets.
FM announces establishing FTA Utilisation Mission for monitoring and utilising tariffs
Mega shopping festivals in India in order to boost exports: Sitharaman
"Mega shopping festivals in India just like Dubai for MSMEs to boost exports. A global thrust for people for large scale purchases and for ideas of connection," the FM announced.
Reduction in turn-around time at ports and aiports so that exports happen smoothly: FM
Another silo to ensure improved exports is to Leverage technology to ensure reduce turn-around time. The airports and ports will now be provided technology which will ensure reduction in the turn-around time by doing away with physical and manual clearances which will be completed by December 2019.
Department of Commerce to form inter-ministerial group to monitor export finance data
"An additional Rs 36,000 crore will be released as additional credit limit. Spending limit will increase thus giving an impetus for the export sector. The data for export finance is published by the RBI regularly. However, now the inter-ministerial working group which is being formed and assessed carefully by the Department of Commerce. It will do weekly monitoring and making sure the dashboard is available for everyone to see," the FM said.
Measures taken by government to focus on promotion of Exports
FDI inflows are better, says FM
"We have one of the best level of reserve being maintained now. Between 2018-19 and now, there are signs of revival," says Sitharaman.
RoTDEP will replace the MEIS from January 1, 2020 for the textile sector
The new measures in 6 silo for exports going through textiles and commerce are-
The first silo: Remission of duties or taxes on export products (RoDTEP) will completely replace MEIS. The existing dispensation in textiles will continue till December 2019. However, it equally means post-Dec 2019, no MEIS will continue and it will only be RoDTEP. Textiles and all other sectors enjoy 2% will transit to RoDTEP will incentivise exporters than all schemes put together. In effect, RoTDEP which comes into effect from Jan 1, 2020 and revenue foregone projected is Rs 50,000 crores through this scheme.
This is a brief on the e-assessment scheme
Measures undertaken by the government to implement the e-assessment scheme: FM
The notification for the e-assessment scheme has already been notified which will be implemented from Vijayadashami. The following measures are being implemented to ensure the scheme is implemented successfully:
*Removal of existing human interface.
*Assesment to be handled by the automated allocation system
*The big data management team will ensure the e-assessment scheme happens smoothly
*Electronic mode and no personal appearance
*All documents to have a unique DIN number
*The documents can be uploaded electronically
*The nomenclature which is 'Sabka Vishwas' which was announced in the Budget. It implies that all compounding application can be filed by December 2019 in a clear tick-box method.
Inflation kept stable between 3 and 4 per cent
"Inflation is being held between 3 and 6 per cent, but we are keeping it at 4 per cent. As far as industrial production is concerned, a clear sign of revival is being witnessed in the first quarter until July end which ensures revival sign is consistent. Revival of fixed investments is also showing a good picture as compared between 2017-18 and 2018-19," Sitharaman said at the press conference.
