Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: India to hold Dubai-like mega shopping festivals to boost exports

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates: While unveiling the third set of stimulus measures for the economy, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday stated that inflation is under control and that there is a “clear sign of revival in industrial production”. She said that she will be meeting PSB chiefs on September 19 regarding credit flows.

She also announced sops for exports and said the remission of duties or taxes on export products will replace the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS). The existing MEIS for textiles will continue up to December 31, the Finance Minister added. In a relief for small taxpayers, Sitharaman said those with minor procedural default will not be prosecuted. In order to boost exports, Sitharaman said India will hold annual mega shopping festivals like Dubai Shopping Festival.