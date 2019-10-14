India will honour contractual commitments under energy agreements: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that amendments will be made in the Companies Act to ensure it does not look punitive to registered firms, PTI reported.

“We shall continue on the course of deep reforms,” Sitharaman, who was addressing the CERAWeek’s India Energy Forum in the national capital, said.

The minister also assured investors that India will honour contractual commitments under various energy agreements. “Commitments shall be honoured and investors should not have any concern,” she said.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh had asked government nodal agencies Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and NTPC to reduce tariff of renewable energy projects auctioned by them under concluded power purchase agreements.

This did not go down well with investors, especially those belonging to the renewable energy sector.

Sitharaman said the atmosphere to invest will be friendly and that tax incidence has been lowered without adding any “ifs and buts”.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had expressed hope that natural gas and aviation turbine fuel will be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime initially.

At present, petroleum products like petrol, diesel, ATF and natural gas are out of GST, and states levy sales tax on these products.