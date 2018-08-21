PNB fraud case: Usha Ananthasubramanian gets bail

Usha Ananthasubramanian at the special CBI court in Mumbai. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Usha Ananthasubramanian at the special CBI court in Mumbai. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to Usha Ananthasubramanian, former managing director and CEO of Allahabad Bank, in connection with the Rs 14,000-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB). She was earlier the CEO and managing director of PNB.

In May, Ananthasubramanian was divested of her powers as MD and CEO of the Allahabad Bank following the country’s biggest bank fraud allegedly carried out by diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and associates at the PNB.

The court also granted bail to former Executive Director of PNB Bank, Sanjiv Sharan. The special CBI court had issued summons to Ananthasubramanian after the Central government granted sanction to prosecute her last week.

