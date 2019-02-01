Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi plea on cross-examination rejected

A SPECIAL court on Thursday rejected a plea by absconding diamantaires, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, seeking to cross-examine certain persons mentioned in the Enforcement Directorate’s application to declare them fugitive economic offenders.

The two are facing allegations of cheating and money-laundering following a complaint by Punjab National Bank.

Their lawyers had claimed that relevant documents were not considered by the ED while seeking to declare them fugitive economic offenders and sought to examine the agency’s deputy director, who is empowered to make the plea.

The accused also sought to examine the investigation officer. The court, however, rejected the plea.

It will hear arguments on the ED’s plea to declare them fugitive economic offenders under the new act formulated to bring absconding accused in money-laundering offences to stand trial.