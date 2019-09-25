Nine states report decline in agriculture credit outstandings

As many as nine states have reported a decline in banks’ credit outstanding to agriculture and allied activities during the financial year ended March 2019, despite a rise in the overall credit offtake to the sector across the country.

Though the overall agri credit outstanding rose from Rs 13.69 lakh crore in March 2018 to Rs 15.29 lakh crore in March 2019, it was largely boosted by a huge rise in credit flow of over Rs 97,278 crore to Maharashtra which topped the list, according to figures provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

According to the RBI figures, the agri credit outstanding of Uttar Pradesh — the largest populated state — declined to Rs 91,628 crore in the year-ended March 2019 from Rs 97,707 crore in the previous year. Karnataka’s agri credit portfolio slumped to Rs 78,517 crore as of March 2019 from Rs 90,195 crore in the previous year. Punjab’s agri credit outstanding fell to Rs 66,766 crore from Rs 72,020 crore in the previous year. Other states that recorded a decline in agri credit outstandings are Goa, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Telangana, as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Maharashtra’s farm credit portfolio jumped to Rs 426,649 crore from Rs 329,371 crore in the previous fiscal. Uttarakhand also showed a big jump in farm outstandings to Rs 23,703 crore from Rs 9,476 crore a year ago.

The RBI said that State Bank of India’s (SBI) farm credit portfolio was the largest with outstandings of Rs 314,433 crore as of March 2019, followed by Punjab National Bank (Rs 81,500 crore) and Canara Bank (Rs 71,169 crore).

According to bankers, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh proposed farm loan waivers last year, which could lead to disruption in repayment cycle. As much as Rs 1.73 lakh crore of farm loans are outstanding in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as per the RBI data. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab announced waivers in 2017, while Karnataka announced a waiver in 2018.

The RBI’s Internal Working Group (IWG) to review agricultural credit, headed by Deputy Governor MK Jain, has raised several concerns on the farm front as lakhs of small and marginal farmers are yet to be covered by the banking system. Despite so many initiatives and schemes aimed at financial inclusion, only 40.90 per cent of small and marginal farmers could be covered by the scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), the panel said in its report.

It has proposed a host of steps, including replacing the interest subvention scheme with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and crop loans only through kisan credit card (KCC) mode to boost and improve the reach of institutional credit even, as it asked the Central and state governments to avoid loan waivers.

According to the RBI’s Annual Report, credit growth to agriculture accelerated to 7.9 per cent in March 2019 from 3.8 per cent a year ago, driven by foodgrains and horticulture production.

The Centre has been fixing the target for agricultural credit every year. During 2018-19, the Government of India set the target of Rs 11,00,000 crore for agricultural credit. As on March 31, 2019, commercial banks achieved 119.9 per cent of their target whereas cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) achieved 93.26 per cent and 105.78 per cent, respectively.

The KCC has emerged as an innovative credit delivery mechanism to provide adequate and timely bank credit to farmers under a single window for their cultivation and other needs, including consumption, investment and insurance. The KCC has now been extended to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery to enable them to meet their working capital requirements.