Nilesh Shah at E-XPLAINED session today

Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. (File Photo) Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. (File Photo)

With the coronavirus pandemic throwing challenges on all fronts including health, economy and livelihood among others, financial security and capital protection have emerged as the top priority for individuals in current times.

Having spent 25 years in the capital markets and managed funds across equity, fixed income and real estate for local and global investors, Nilesh Shah, MD at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, will join The Indian Express webinar E-XPLAINED session ‘Uncertain Times, Uncertain Financial markets’ on May 14 at 7 PM.

WEBINAR: Uncertain times. Uncertain financial markets We will be in conversation with Nilesh Shah, part-time member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council, talking about impact of pandemic on businesses & markets. 7 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 Register here: https://t.co/MgPWpREho6 pic.twitter.com/V5A6FL2Ebi — Express Explained (@ieexplained) May 13, 2020

While he will talk about the impact of pandemic on business and markets, he will also address concerns of investors who have turned wary not only on their existing investments in mutual funds and stock markets but are even worried about their investments in bonds and fixed deposits with banks.

A part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Shah, an optimist on the Indian economy, will be available to demystify the economic package, how it may work and impediments to it besides how to proceed with your investment decisions in current times.

Last month, as investors turned wary on their debt fund investments following the Franklin Templeton’s decision to wind up six of its schemes, blocking aggregate investments worth over Rs 30,000 crore, Shah, who is also the chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India, took the lead and came out promptly along with other industry leaders to clam investors’ nerve. Stating that the Templeton episode was a case in isolation, he came out to inform investors about the quality of papers held by the debt schemes across the industry in a bid to stop the redemption pressure that could have created a liquidity problem not only for the industry but could have led to a larger contagion effect in the financial markets.

Shah has held leadership roles with Axis Capital, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Franklin Templeton and ICICI securities in the past. A gold medalist chartered accountant and a merit ranking cost accountant, his hobbies include reading and educating investors on financial planning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.