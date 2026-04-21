Nifty, Sensex open flat as investors eye US-Iran peace talks

The Nifty 50 ⁠was ​up 0.04% to 24,374.55, and the BSE Sensex added 0.12% to 78,617.16, as of 09:15 a.m. ​IST.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 09:30 AM IST
BSEEleven ​of the 16 major ⁠sectors logged gains at the open. (File Photo)
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India’s equity benchmarks opened little changed on Tuesday, as investors assessed the prospects of peace talks between the United States and Iran alongside domestic quarterly earnings.

The Nifty 50 ⁠was ​up 0.04% to 24,374.55, and the BSE Sensex added 0.12% to 78,617.16, as of 09:15 a.m. ​IST.

Eleven ​of the 16 major ⁠sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps ‌and mid-caps gained about 0.3% each.

Other Asian markets traded 0.8% higher while crude oil hovered at around $95 a barrel.

Iran is considering attending peace talks with ⁠the U.S. ⁠in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on ⁠Monday, following ‌moves by Islamabad to ​end a U.S. ‌blockade of Iran’s ports, a significant obstacle to Tehran rejoining ‌peace efforts as ​the ​end of ​a two-week ceasefire approaches.

Among Indian stocks, non-bank ​lender PNB Housing Finance jumped 4.7% ⁠after posting a 19% rise in fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from strong ‌home ⁠loan demand and an improvement in asset quality.

 

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