Eleven ​of the 16 major ⁠sectors logged gains at the open. (File Photo)

India’s equity benchmarks opened little changed on Tuesday, as investors assessed the prospects of peace talks between the United States and Iran alongside domestic quarterly earnings.

The Nifty 50 ⁠was ​up 0.04% to 24,374.55, and the BSE Sensex added 0.12% to 78,617.16, as of 09:15 a.m. ​IST.

Eleven ​of the 16 major ⁠sectors logged gains at the open. The broader small-caps ‌and mid-caps gained about 0.3% each.

Other Asian markets traded 0.8% higher while crude oil hovered at around $95 a barrel.

Iran is considering attending peace talks with ⁠the U.S. ⁠in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on ⁠Monday, following ‌moves by Islamabad to ​end a U.S. ‌blockade of Iran’s ports, a significant obstacle to Tehran rejoining ‌peace efforts as ​the ​end of ​a two-week ceasefire approaches.