Nifty, Sensex slide at open as investors assess Iran war developments

India’s benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday as the investors assess developments in Iran after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire amid stalemate over peace talks with Iran
The Sensex was down 0.70% to 78,715.59, while the Nifty 50 plummeted 0.54% to24,443.80, as of 09.30 am.
At 7.56 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,451 points, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open below Tuesday’s closing mark 24,576.6.
Global oil prices remain flat
Meanwhile, Brent crude prices were largely flat at $98 a barrel as Trump said the US Navy would countinue the blockade of Iranian ports. Oil prices now are 35% higher than the figures in late-February when the US-Israeli attacked Iran. Skyropcketing oil prices threaten to hinder import-dependent India’s inflation and growth outlook.