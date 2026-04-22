Nifty, Sensex slide at open as investors assess Iran war developments

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,451 points, as of 7:56 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open ⁠below ​Tuesday's close of 24,576.6.. (File photo)

India’s benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday as the investors assess developments in Iran after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire amid stalemate over peace talks with Iran

The Sensex ⁠was ​down 0.70% to 78,715.59, while the Nifty 50 plummeted 0.54% to24,443.80, as of 09.30 am.

At 7.56 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,451 points, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open ⁠below ​Tuesday’s closing mark 24,576.6.

Global oil prices remain flat

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices were largely flat at $98 a barrel as Trump said the US Navy would countinue the blockade of Iranian ports. Oil prices now are 35% higher ⁠than the figures in late-February ⁠when the US-Israeli attacked Iran. Skyropcketing oil prices threaten to hinder import-dependent India’s inflation and ⁠growth outlook.