Markets down: Nifty at 23,980, Sensex declines 361 points in early trade

Tuesday’s trading session opened lower with the BSE Sensex dropping to 76,907.78, which is 361.62 points lower than Monday’s close. The NSE Nifty50 was at a loss of 134.90 points at 23,980.60 points at 9.15 am on Dalal Street.

The markets came under pressure as geopolitical tensions and renewed hostilities at the Strait of Hormuz sent crude oil prices higher.

The US forces on Monday launched a project to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz — the strategic waterway where hundreds of vessels have been stuck since the Iran war began in late February.