NHB proposes stricter regulations for HFCs

Mortgage sector regulator National Housing Bank (NHB) has proposed to increase the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of housing finance companies (HFCs) to 15 per cent in a phased manner in order to protect them from “untoward events which arise as a result of liquidity risk as well as the credit risk that the HFCs are exposed to in the normal course of their business”.

Besides, the regulator has also proposed to bring down the public borrowings to 12 times by March 2022 in a gradual manner from existing 16 times of the Net Owned Fund (NOF).

NHB has proposed to increase CAR from 12 per cent in a phased manner to 15 per cent by March 31, 2022. As per the roadmap, HFCs have to increase minimum CAR to 13 per cent by March 31 next year, 14 per cent by March 31, 2021 and 15 per cent by 2022, NHB said in its draft HFC regulations.

NBFCs and HFCs had come under liquidity crunch after a series of default by group companies of IL&FS beginning September last year. Share prices of some HFCs had crashed following the liquidity crunch. The HFC sector has evolved considerably in terms of its size, operations etc and HFCs are deeply interconnected with other entities in the financial sector, NHB said.

NHB has further proposed to implement graded reduction in the limit on the overall borrowings of HFCs from 16 times of NOF to 14 times of NOF by March 31, 2020, 13 times of NOF by March 31, 2021 and 12 times of NOF by March 31, 2022.

Further, it has also proposed to stipulate that the ceiling on public deposits for the applicable HFCs should be capped at 3 times of the NOF of the HFC.

“Being financial entities, HFCs are exposed to risks arising out of counterparty failures, funding risks and risks pertaining to liquidity and solvency, as any other financial sector player,” NHB said.

“There is thus a felt need for a review of the regulatory framework of HFCs. Many NBFCs and HFCs were raising short-term funds for long-term lending, leading to mismatch in their financial structure.”

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is one of the important parameters from the point of view of solvency of HFCs and their protection from untoward events which arise as a result of liquidity risk as well as the credit risk that the HFCs are exposed to in the normal course of their business.