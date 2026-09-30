Highway authority conducts special quality inspection of 17 under construction projects

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up a special quality inspection of 17 under construction projects across nine states (Representative Image)

In a rare move, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up a special quality inspection of 17 under construction projects across nine states, where the bid value was over 15% less than the estimated project cost. Officials said the first round of inspection will be completed by year-end, and it will be re-inspected after six months to check the quality of works.

The aggressive bidding has remained a serious concern in the highway sector, where contractors quote prices below the estimated cost to get the project, but it runs into multiple delays and substandard quality of work, leading to issues such as cave-in and structural damages.