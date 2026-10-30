NHAI’s new local pass will increase MLFF compliance, reduce e-notices: Official

The new annual local pass issued by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will help in increasing the compliance of Multi-lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling and reducing e-notices, said a senior official on Friday. The concessional annual local pass for commuters residing in a 20-km area of a toll plaza will come into effect on November 1. This is applicable for only non-commercial vehicles.

Until now, only monthly pass was available for residents around fee plazas. Officials said that the annual local pass has two broad purposes. First, it will reduce renewals every month, eliminate the need for manual documentation and physical verification, and provide it at a cost less than the cumulative monthly fee.

“The second reason to introduce this pass, which will be helpful in the long run, is to ensure MLFF compliance. After the MLFF or barrier-less tolling system went live on some plazas, it was observed that there was a jump in e-notices to local vehicles. We found out that many locals did not have a pass, or if they had it, it was not being renewed. They used to cross the toll gate earlier on the basis of familiarity with the toll gate employee,” said the NHAI official.

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MLFF tolling system is currently operational at seven fee plazas. The annual fee for the concessional Local Pass will be Rs.1,500 for fee plazas located in local town areas and Rs. 3,000 for toll plazas situated in urban areas. A monthly pass for a non-commercial vehicle costs Rs 350. Currently, there are a total of 97 urban fee plazas and 861 rural fee plazas (point based) on the national highways, where a local pass is applicable. Around Rs 136 crore or 0.2% of the total user-fee collections come from the local toll passes.

Officials said that around 4 lakh people use a monthly pass to cross the fee plaza, with urban plazas having the maximum share. For instance, in Delhi-NCR, a total of 7800 passes have been issued on Bijwasan, and around 3000 passes each on Kherki Daula and Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plazas.

“With this new pass, the total number of local passes is likely to increase. Since in the MLFF system, there is no toll gate employee, people will have to buy a pass to avoid e-notices for unpaid user fee, where commuters have to pay double the toll amount if the toll amount is not paid within 72 hours. We have to bring everyone into the FASTag system,” said the official.

The annual local pass will cover only the fee plaza for which it is to be issued. The local pass is not transferable and it cannot be used for other toll plazas. The list of eligible toll plazas will become available from November 1 on the Rajmargyatra app, from which residents can buy a pass.

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For identification, the facility is integrated with DigiLocker and VAHAN, which will retrieve the commuter’s address to verify the 20-km radius condition, vehicle details, and the linked FASTag. The pass will not be applicable for commuting on a national highway or expressway on which a fee is levied based on the closed user fee collection system.