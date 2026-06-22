NHAI to provide puncture shop and vehicle repair facilities on expressways and highways

There have been many complaints from motorists facing problems related to puncture and vehicle breakdown on access controlled expressways. (Image generated using AI)

The commuters on national expressways and highways will soon get the facility of puncture services and vehicle repair shops. National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a company of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has directed its field offices to prioritise the establishment of Vehicle repair shops and puncture repair facilities at the Wayside Amenities (WSAs).

Built along the National Highways and Expressways at an interval of around every 40-60 km for rest and refreshment to highway users, WSAs provide a range of amenities such as restaurants, fuel stations, washrooms, EV charging, truckers amenities etc. It is usually spread in an area of around four hectares.