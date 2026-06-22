NHAI to provide puncture shop and vehicle repair facilities on expressways and highways

2 min readNew DelhiJun 22, 2026 09:17 PM IST
The commuters on national expressways and highways will soon get the facility of puncture services and vehicle repair shops. National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a company of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has directed its field offices to prioritise the establishment of Vehicle repair shops and puncture repair facilities at the Wayside Amenities (WSAs).
Built along the National Highways and Expressways at an interval of around every 40-60 km for rest and refreshment to highway users, WSAs provide a range of amenities such as restaurants, fuel stations, washrooms, EV charging, truckers amenities etc. It is usually spread in an area of around four hectares.
There have been many complaints from motorists facing problems related to puncture and vehicle breakdown on access controlled expressways. That is why the authority is now prioritizing establishing such facilities in WSAs.
“It has been observed that a larger number of vehicle and puncture repair services are required on several National Highways and Expressways, that will enable highway users in availing timely mechanical assistance during breakdowns and emergencies, avoiding inconvenience, delays, and potential safety concerns,” said a NHAI official.
The government had planned to award more than 700 WSAs at strategic locations along expressways and highways by the last financial year 2025-26. According to NHLML, a total of 134 WSAs are currently operational and 511 projects have been awarded. Another 56 WSAs are currently under bidding. All the ongoing projects are likely to be completed by 2029.
These projects are being developed under a lease-based Public Private Partnership model (PPP), where the private players develop, operate and maintain the facility for 15-30 years. Under the existing lease agreement, there is a list of mandatory amenities that has to be developed at a WSA.
Apart from this, there are a range of facilities that can be developed after the permission of the authority. Vehicle repair shops and puncture repair facilities are among the approved permissible facilities.
Story continues below this ad
The greenfield corridors like Amritsar-Bathinda-Jamnagar, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will have Wayside amenities.