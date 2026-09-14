‘Real-time location, AI and quick ambulances in accident’: NHAI plans to upgrade its 1033 helpline

3 min readUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 07:43 PM IST
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to upgrade its existing 1033 helpline with Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time location tracking and smart emergency-response systems to provide better assistance to the commuters.
The 1033 helpline is a crucial system to save lives in road accidents since national highways account for over 36% of road deaths, though it forms only 2.3% of the total road network. The emergency response system is important especially for the “Golden hour”- the first 60 minutes after an accident.
Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) — the NHAI company which runs 1033 — has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from companies and consortia for the development, design, deployment, operation and maintenance of the next generation 1033 helpline. This is to gather technical recommendations and industry feedback before issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) for final contract award.
The 1033 helpline was introduced in 2018 and it handles both emergency calls including accident and incident related calls escalated for ambulance dispatch coordination, and non-emergency calls such as toll, FASTag, road conditions complaints, inquiries etc. through voice, SMS, WhatsApp, mobile app, web and email channels, with multilingual support.
Officials said that the helpline currently covers more than 1.46 lakh km of National Highways and receives around 15,000 calls every day.
The next-gen 1033 service will identify the location of callers, understand calls in different Indian languages and send the right assistance to the location more quickly, said the IHMCL official. However, human operators will continue to play an important role, especially in emergencies where human judgement and decision-making are essential.
The renewed platform is aimed at providing benefits to the highway users such as Intelligent systems to help identify and send the most suitable ambulance, crane or patrol vehicle; AI-assisted handling of calls in different Indian languages, real-time capture of the caller’s location to help emergency teams reach the spot and timely advisories to highway users about incidents and other important developments.
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Under the existing system, the caller often has to re-state information across from one person to another and the system relies heavily on callers verbally describing landmarks or manual location entry by agents. However, in the new system, the user has to state their problem only once and the system itself will identify the location.
Apart from this, currently the system allocates emergency resources such as ambulances using straight line distance calculation. However, the new system will deploy the dynamic dispatch algorithm based on live road ETA, factoring in real-time traffic and carriageway geometry to recommend the nearest suitable resource within 30 seconds.
The IHMCL has also proposed the full integration of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) under the new system, along with the Rajmargyatra citizen app etc.