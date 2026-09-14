‘Real-time location, AI and quick ambulances in accident’: NHAI plans to upgrade its 1033 helpline

Officials said that the helpline currently covers more than 1.46 lakh km of National Highways and receives around 15,000 calls every day. (Representative Image)

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to upgrade its existing 1033 helpline with Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time location tracking and smart emergency-response systems to provide better assistance to the commuters.

The 1033 helpline is a crucial system to save lives in road accidents since national highways account for over 36% of road deaths, though it forms only 2.3% of the total road network. The emergency response system is important especially for the “Golden hour”- the first 60 minutes after an accident.

Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) — the NHAI company which runs 1033 — has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from companies and consortia for the development, design, deployment, operation and maintenance of the next generation 1033 helpline. This is to gather technical recommendations and industry feedback before issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) for final contract award.