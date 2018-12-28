Next sale of electoral bonds, worth Rs 1,056.73 crore, from January 1-10

The seventh tranche of electoral bonds sale will take place from January 1-10 at the 29 authorized branches of State Bank of India, the finance ministry said in a statement Thursday. Electoral bonds worth of Rs 1,056.73 crore were purchased by citizens or entities till the completion of 6th phase of issuance of electoral bonds in November 2018.

Advertising

“It may be noted that electoral bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day,” as per the statement.

The government notified the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 on January 2, 2018 to establish and cleanse the system of political funding in the country. As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India. Electoral bonds, which is issued for a certain value denominations by the specified branches of the State Bank of India, has a tenure of 15 days. It does not carry the name of payee or the donor. These bonds can be used for making donation only to the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 and which have secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or a Legislative Assembly.

The bonds under the scheme are available for purchase for a period of 10 days, each in the months of January, April, July and October, as may be specified by the central government. Electoral bond is a bearer instrument in the nature of a Promissory Note and an interest free banking instrument.