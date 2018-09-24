New TER structure for Mutual funds: Investors gain while industry goes into a huddle to tackle SEBI move

On Tuesday, Sebi announced a new TER structure for mutual funds where the TER for all open ended equity schemes with AAUM of up to Rs 500 crore has been fixed at 2.25 per cent. On Tuesday, Sebi announced a new TER structure for mutual funds where the TER for all open ended equity schemes with AAUM of up to Rs 500 crore has been fixed at 2.25 per cent.

While capital markets regulator Sebi’s decision last week to rationalise the total expense ratio on mutual funds will help the investors save on annual charges and maximise their returns on investment in a particular scheme, it has sent shockwaves among those in the distribution business and has forced MF players to go back to the drawing board and chalk out a new business plan.

While an equity investor may save up to 80-90 basis points in annual charges on their investment corpus, the distributors say that they are clueless about their remuneration from mutual fund advisory or sale.

Meanwhile, the industry is replanning business models and to see how they need to grow in future. The head of a leading fund house said: “We can’t work on the existing model any longer as the current business model will put strain on our revenues. We have to keep doing well on the existing products and business and work on new products and business models for higher growth.”

The head of another leading mutual fund house said that even as Sebi’s decision is adverse, it will throw up new opportunities. While some players may find hard to innovate and survive, others will tide over and do well. “The industry had stopped innovating and these changes will now force us to think and innovate. We have gone to the drawing board and are looking to work out our revenue model. On the one hand there is the option to go direct for selling our products and on the other hand we may work around developing profit sharing products, hedge funds and ETFs. We may also work on developing products around commodities and explore offshore market. So, multiple options are being looked at currently,” he said.

Mutual fund advisors and distributors, however, seem to be a worried lot. While Sebi has directed mutual funds to stop paying upfront commission on MF sales, it announced a significant reduction in total expense ratio charged by mutual funds which distributors say will hurt them the most. “When GST came, we were asked by the mutual funds to take the hit and it reduced our revenues by around 20 basis points. Even as the fund houses say that they are still working on the new revenue model, we know that there will be a sizeable cut in our revenue and we will be left with no option but to bring down our headcount,” said a Delhi based MF distributor.

There are some who say that they may be forced to go aggressive on selling insurance products and products offered by portfolio management services as they offer higher revenues. “This sharp reduction in TER just derails our business model. We have worked for around two decades to build a business and now we may have to cut down on our staff in order to sustain or start selling insurance aggressively or sell PMS products that offer higher revenues,” said the head of a large MF distribution firm on conditions of anonymity.

A mutual fund CEO, however said that the distributors will have to adopt the use of technology to become more efficient and sustainable.

On Tuesday, Sebi announced a new TER structure for mutual funds where the TER for all open ended equity schemes with AAUM of up to Rs 500 crore has been fixed at 2.25 per cent. For schemes with higher AAUM the TER is lower and it goes down to 1.5 per cent for schemes with AAUM of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 crore. For schemes between RS 10,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore the TER goes down at the rate of 0.05 per cent for every Rs 5,000 increase in AUM. For schemes with AAUM of over Rs 50,000 crore, the TER has been fixed at 1.05 per cent.

Total Expense ratio is a measure of total cost an investor incurs while investing in a mutual fund and it includes fees and expenses including investment and advisory fee, marketing expenses, brokerage, audit fee, custodian fee and expenses of trustees among others.

