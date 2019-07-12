New retail policy to focus on lower licencing costs and easier funding

The draft of the government’s national policy on retail trade, expected to be released soon, might include a mechanism to upgrade the country’s crowded shopping streets for a better “customer experience”, a senior government official close to the development said. Besides this, lower licencing costs, better access to funding and a mechanism to look after the welfare of retailers might also be featured.

Advertising

While the policy is still in the works, as per the consultations held so far, bringing down compliance costs for retailers was seen as a concern that the government plans to work on, the official told The Indian Express.

“Compliance costs like licences, renewals and inspections, are very high. That needs to be eased … because it is a burden (on several retailers)” said the official.

Another area that the government is considering is creating a system for retailers to carry out improvements in shopping areas, like Sarojini Nagar in New Delhi, to make it easier for them to operate and for consumers to shop.

Advertising

“There is a thought that shopping areas need to be improved with better amenities so that there is a good customer experience,” said the official.

The government is also looking into requests from stakeholders to review “archaic” laws to see whether they are relevant and required in this day and age or whether they need to be amended, according to the official. However, the official did not elaborate on which laws were being reviewed as part of this exercise.

The Indian Express reported on July 1 that the policy, which figured in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election manifesto this year, aims to spell out regulations and create an overarching framework covering various segments of the country’s retail sector. This includes physical retail, direct selling, hypermarkets and e-commerce.

In its 2019 manifesto, BJP said its government would establish a National Traders’ Welfare Board for small traders and create a National Policy for Retail Trade to grow the country’s retail sector.

The retail policy is expected to improve the enabling environment for the retail sector as a whole and will also aim to bridge the gap between various stakeholders in the retail ecosystem—a move expected to create a level playing field for online and traditional retailers.

At the same time, e-commerce firms will be governed by e-commerce policy, which is being reworked after the last draft that was put up for comments and is expected to be ready over the next year.

In June, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked e-commerce firms to send their concerns about the draft policy to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Around 120 comments have been received and are being examined, said a DPIIT official.

In a separate development, Goyal also told Parliament in a written response on Wednesday that the government was not considering any proposal to constitute an e-regulatory authority to regulate and monitor e-commerce businesses in the country.