New RBI measures: IBC bidders now raise funds via ECBs

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday proposed to permit bidders to raise funds through external commercial borrowing (ECBs) for repayment to the existing lenders in a bid to facilitate resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). As per the existing guidelines, the proceeds of ECB denominated in either foreign currency or the rupee, are not permitted to be utilised for repayment or for on-lending for repayment of domestic rupee loans. “It is proposed to relax the end-use restrictions under the approval route of the ECB framework for resolution applicants under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and allow them to utilise the ECB proceeds for repayment of rupee term loans of the target company,” the RBI said.

20% FPI bond exposure limit goes

To encourage a wider spectrum of investors to access the Indian corporate debt market, the RBI has proposed to withdraw the 20 per cent exposure limit on its corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate (including exposure to entities related to the corporate). A circular will be issued by mid-February 2019, it said.

Harmonisation, borrowing of NBFCs

The RBI has decided to harmonise major categories of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) engaged in credit intermediation, viz., asset finance companies, loan firms and investment firms into a single category. “The proposed merger of existing categories would reduce to a large extent the complexities arising from multiple categories and also provide the NBFCs greater flexibility in their operations. It will cover 99 per cent of the NBFCs by number. Guidelines in this regard will be issued by the end of February 2019,” it said. It has also been decided that rated exposures of banks to all NBFCs, excluding core investment companies (CICs), would be risk-weighted as per the ratings assigned by the accredited rating agencies in a manner similar to that for corporates.

Panel on offshore rupee market

The RBI has proposed to set up a task force on Offshore Rupee Markets in view of the offshore interest in the Indian rupee. The task force will examine issues relating to the offshore rupee markets in depth and recommend appropriate policy measures that also factor in the requirement of ensuring the stability of the external value of the rupee, it said. Further details about the composition and terms of reference of the task force will be issued separately by the end of February 2019, it said.

Rs 2 crore and above now bulk deposits

The criteria for ‘bulk deposits’ for banks has been raised to Rs 2 crore from the current Rs 1 crore to provide more operational freedom to lenders to raise funds, the RBI has said.

Umbrella body for Cooperative Banks

The RBI has said it would “shortly” take a decision on a proposal for setting up an umbrella organisation (UO) for urban cooperative banks. The proposal was mooted by the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd.

Collateral-free agri loan limit hiked

Keeping in view the overall inflation and the rise in agriculture input costs, the RBI has decided to raise the limit for collateral–free agriculture loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.6 lakh.